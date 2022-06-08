[Maintenance] Regular Maintenance on June 9th (Thursday)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello, this is announcement from SoulWorker.

We are here to inform you that regular maintenance will be conducted to provide a better quality of service.

◆ Maintenance Announcement

Date: Thursday, June 9th

Duration: Approx. 6hrs 10min

[table]

[tr]

[th]zone[/th]

[th]From[/th]

[th]To[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]GMT[/td]

[td]June 9th 00:50 [/td]

[td]June 9th 07:00 [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]PDT[/td]

[td]June 8th 17:50 [/td]

[td]June 9th 00:00 [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]KST[/td]

[td]June 9th 09:50 [/td]

[td]June 9th 16:00 [/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Contents: Server Optimization and Future Updates

Rewards: Gruton Coins x2,000, Mats x6, Super High-Dose Vitamins Z x6, Energy Converters x3

※ Maintenance Rewards will be available before the following hours:

[table]

[tr]

[th]zone[/th]

[th]Before[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]GMT[/td]

[td]June 10th 01:00 [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]PDT[/td]

[td]June 9th 18:00 [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]KST[/td]

[td]June 10th 10:00 [/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

※ Log-in or access to SoulWorker is unavailable during maintenance. So please make sure to log-out in a safe environment to ensure nothing happens to your account during this time.

※ For further details, please refer to the STEAM Update Announcement.

We will try our best to return your love and support by providing the best service.

Thank you.