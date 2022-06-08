[Maintenance] Regular Maintenance on June 9th (Thursday)

Hello, this is announcement from SoulWorker.
We are here to inform you that regular maintenance will be conducted to provide a better quality of service.
◆ Maintenance Announcement
- Date: Thursday, June 9th
- Duration: Approx. 6hrs 10min
[table]
[tr]
[th]zone[/th]
[th]From[/th]
[th]To[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]GMT[/td]
[td]June 9th 00:50 [/td]
[td]June 9th 07:00 [/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]PDT[/td]
[td]June 8th 17:50 [/td]
[td]June 9th 00:00 [/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]KST[/td]
[td]June 9th 09:50 [/td]
[td]June 9th 16:00 [/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
- Contents: Server Optimization and Future Updates
- Rewards: Gruton Coins x2,000, Mats x6, Super High-Dose Vitamins Z x6, Energy Converters x3
※ Maintenance Rewards will be available before the following hours:
[table]
[tr]
[th]zone[/th]
[th]Before[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]GMT[/td]
[td]June 10th 01:00 [/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]PDT[/td]
[td]June 9th 18:00 [/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]KST[/td]
[td]June 10th 10:00 [/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
※ Log-in or access to SoulWorker is unavailable during maintenance. So please make sure to log-out in a safe environment to ensure nothing happens to your account during this time.
※ For further details, please refer to the STEAM Update Announcement.
We will try our best to return your love and support by providing the best service.
Thank you.
