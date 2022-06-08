Patch v0.2.2

FIXED ISSUES
- Save won't load if there is a failed date in the Dating pop-up just before you quit the game.
- After loading a save, the illicit buildings’ progress bar are shown in red instead of blue even though there are villagers in workers slots.
- On Character Sheet, the Traits scroll bar is on the right side by default instead of the left.
- In the Dating pop-up, the “Free Nopes” count shows 0 even after restocking.
- A dead mentor may not show the right name and portrait in the Mentorship pop-up.
Changed depots in internal_test branch