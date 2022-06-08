 Skip to content

Lakeburg Legacies Playtest update for 8 June 2022

Patch v0.2.2

Patch v0.2.2

FIXED ISSUES

  • Save won't load if there is a failed date in the Dating pop-up just before you quit the game.
  • After loading a save, the illicit buildings’ progress bar are shown in red instead of blue even though there are villagers in workers slots.
  • On Character Sheet, the Traits scroll bar is on the right side by default instead of the left.
  • In the Dating pop-up, the “Free Nopes” count shows 0 even after restocking.
  • A dead mentor may not show the right name and portrait in the Mentorship pop-up.

