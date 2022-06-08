Update 2.4.47 - Roads Building, Walls Placing, Balancing, Modding & Bugfixes

- Road Building: it's now possible to do road building.
- Wall Building: walls need to now be slightly placed away from the beach.
- Balancing: Fighter Jets stronger in attack and defense against missiles. The jet also travels slightly further.
- Balancing: Bullet Tank/etc. was too strong Reduced the attack ranges of all troops with "Dual Bullets" except for the fighter jet.
- Balancing: Sniper bullet hit points reduced.
- Balancing: Dolphins slightly more expensive?
- Balancing: Portals can now take 2.5x more damage and are slightly cheaper.
- Balancing: Power Bypass can now take 2.5x more damage and is slightly cheaper.
- Balancing: Booby Trap that can be built now stronger and with slightly larger radius.
- Balancing: Shields are now fully blocking napalm and are generally more effective (except EMP). Please read the updated guide for details.
- Balancing: Hovertanks have slightly higher HP and run faster on land than most other tanks.
- Balancing: Superiority tank is now weaker against air targets (about 50% of original offensive capability). Also slightly more expensive and armor reduced.
- Balancing: Snipers are now with ELC (Robots & Airships).
- Balancing: Superiority tanks are now with the Mayans.
- Balancing: Cloaked troops have a slower rate of firing.
- Balancing: Radar tower can detect stealth troops further out.
- Balancing: Drones have slightly stronger defense against missiles.
- Balancing: Rocketeer moves faster.
- Balancing: Vehicles (e.g. Tactical Submarine) with nukes take now longer to reload.
- Balancing: Militia soldiers now weaker.
- Balancing: Turret ranges extended to make them more useful.
- Official Events: there was a bug in the verification code preventing an official event game from being started ('null' pointer).
- Chapter 01 (default map): updated the missions and fixed some inconsistencies with the comic. Also update Mission 03 to make it slightly easier by having Fluffy show the way for people that cannot find the portal.
- Battle Map 02: background music is now also used for the randomly generated map!
- Modding: update for trigger condition for obtaining assets to also allow to trigger for total held (not only increment).
- Modding: old bench graphic, chairs, altars etc. added.
- Modding: additional dialogue character added in addition to to "Major Tom".
- Modding: specific units and structures can now be disabled for each faction (e.g. for campaign where not everything should be available just yet).
- Modding: remove the "include_all.hjson" (not that troops and structures can be blacklisted within the editor). If you made custom modifications, simply include the "include.hjson" (given the include_all.hjson has been removed as it is redundant).
- Modding: there is now a map object that can be used to adjust wind to 0%, respectively 100% (intended to be used in combination with triggers).
- Modding: option to set the initial shield strength when placing shielded troops.
- Modding: default map screenshot directory is now the same directory as where the edited map resides.
- Modding: example added on how to add custom mouse cursors (select-cursor).
- Modding: template.ZIP updated with the latest. Please update your map with the latest template if you are using the dialogue characters. Some of the internal IDs for dialogue graphics are slightly altered!
- Language: latest translations added - Thanks :-D
- Language: improved descriptions for "All Maps & Modding" and "Modded Maps". For "Modded Maps" you get ALL the modded maps (not just a single map). It just excludes official maps.
- Language: misc. fixes for spelling.
- Bugfix: squad reset to 'null' if a unit component is recycled (probably didn't cause any problems).
- Bugfix: binary 2.3.43 didn't have fluffy. Added in small patch.
- Bugfix: Robo Mechanics didn't properly repair tanks (job-function) when alone or when in squad.
- Bugfix: exporting factories and some other graphics didn't work due to images sizes being 0x0 or negative (mirorred).
- Bugfix: custom display scaling correctly initialized when the game is restarted.
- Bugfix: tooltip for awards properly reset when touch is gone (could stay visible for long-touch!). Fixes https://www.reddit.com/r/retrocommander/comments/v0xptx/bug_report_screen_forgot_to_redraw_after_popup/
- Bugfix: network adapter on Android + iOS should now show the correct local IP (not 127.0.0.1).
- Bugfix: making sure that the Advanced tutorial mission doesn't get stuck when moving fighter jets onto the carrier. Fixes https://steamcommunity.com/app/338820/discussions/0/3390660679624131020/
- Bugfix: spawning didn't properly work if only a commander and no support troops were defined. Fixes problems in "3vs3..." map.
- Bugfix: dialogue character size increased to 400x420px (from 400x400px) so the helmet for Major Tom doesn't get cut off in full portrait view.
- Bugfix: near condition is not triggered for events when the trigger is removed (would automatically execute when removed).
- Bugfix: trigger for intro mission tutorial and moving to enemy coast triggered too early (by non-movable vision object).
- Bugfix Crashes: when creating a new campaign mission, the default figure head for failed missions wasn't set.
- Bugfix Crashes: when inspecting the group of a player while not joined (e.g. spectating).
- Bugfix Crashes: during squad movement when there was no beach/coast area available (i.e. 'null').
