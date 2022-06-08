Update 07/JUNE/2022 22:00 (PST)

The servers of Retro Three Kingdoms : NEWYORK#1, will be suspended for maintenance from 07/JUNE/2022 22:00 (PST) to 07/JUNE/2022 23:00 (PST).
- New item 「ironstone」 has been updated.
- Players can get it from the ShiShui area.
- Increases the Reinforcement success rate of horses and horse-related items.
- New item 「sharp iron」 has been updated.
- Players can get it from the HuLao area.
- Increases the Reinforcement success rate of 「Cloak」.
- New item 「thick iron」 has been updated.
- Players can get it from the LuoYang area.
- Increases the Reinforcement success rate of 「gaiter」.
Changed files in this update