Update Ver 1.0.3.4

Please find the full list of changes below:
- Stealth bumper option added for EASY and NORMAL modes
Stealth bumper helps prevent collisions with walls, but players will no longer be able to glide through walls after taking damage.
(The stealth bumper does not prevent damage when colliding with enemies.)
