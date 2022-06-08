Update Ver 1.0.3.4

Share · View all patches · Build 8893064 · Last edited 8 June 2022 – 10:13:31 UTC by Wendy

Thank you all for your continuous support for DRAINUS.

Please find the full list of changes below:

Stealth bumper option added for EASY and NORMAL modes

Stealth bumper helps prevent collisions with walls, but players will no longer be able to glide through walls after taking damage.

(The stealth bumper does not prevent damage when colliding with enemies.)

We hope you continue to enjoy DRAINUS!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1975360/

Playism

Visit the Playism Website

Follow us on Steam

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook