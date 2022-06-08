 Skip to content

DRAINUS update for 8 June 2022

Update Ver 1.0.3.4

Update Ver 1.0.3.4

Share · View all patches · Build 8893064 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you all for your continuous support for DRAINUS.
Please find the full list of changes below:

  • Stealth bumper option added for EASY and NORMAL modes
    Stealth bumper helps prevent collisions with walls, but players will no longer be able to glide through walls after taking damage.
    (The stealth bumper does not prevent damage when colliding with enemies.)

We hope you continue to enjoy DRAINUS!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1975360/

Playism

