Game updates

newly added
- Add the map of Jingyue mountain, broken star slide, Wanyao Lingnan and Wanyao Lingbei.
- Add new ways to obtain all skills of flying needle and ghost gun.
- Add a new heavenly mystery clock in Lingfeng Valley to spy on some heavenly secrets in the area.
- Add steam achievements, props, tasks, etc. corresponding to Jingyue mountain.
- Add the popular strategy option in the login interface: players in the card level can find the corresponding cracking method through the strategy.
adjustment
- Adjust the fisherman task prompt point of Lingfeng valley.
- Adjust the elements of water system and wind system in Lingfeng Valley to break the Xia dust sealing mantra.
Note: This update module is relatively large, and it is expected to take more time.
Changed files in this update