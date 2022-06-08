 Skip to content

琉隐 update for 8 June 2022

Game updates

Share · View all patches · Build 8892670 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


newly added

  1. Add the map of Jingyue mountain, broken star slide, Wanyao Lingnan and Wanyao Lingbei.
  2. Add new ways to obtain all skills of flying needle and ghost gun.
  3. Add a new heavenly mystery clock in Lingfeng Valley to spy on some heavenly secrets in the area.
  4. Add steam achievements, props, tasks, etc. corresponding to Jingyue mountain.
  5. Add the popular strategy option in the login interface: players in the card level can find the corresponding cracking method through the strategy.

adjustment

  1. Adjust the fisherman task prompt point of Lingfeng valley.
  2. Adjust the elements of water system and wind system in Lingfeng Valley to break the Xia dust sealing mantra.

Note: This update module is relatively large, and it is expected to take more time.

