- [ Add ] Some Upgrade Actions.
- [ Add ] Hotkey to Low CPU Mode.
- [ Add ] Option to automatically enable Low CPU Mode.
- [ Add ] New tutorial.
- [ Add ] Stop button in Loop Action (mobile version)
- [ Add ] Stop button in Dungeon (mobile version)
- [ Modify ] Minor modifications to the mobile version layout
- [ Modify ] Change the screen rotation setting of the mobile version.
- [ Modify ] Add descriptions for the mobile version to some contents
- [ Modify ] Display timer for consumable items
- [ Modify ] Translation fixes
- [ Modify ] Renamed Set Skill to Assigned Skill
- [ Fix ] Bug where greed cannot be executed
- [ Fix ] All folders open/close function
- [ Fix ] Bug that the 2nd equipment can be obtained before it is unlocked.
[ ver 2.0.4 ] New Upgrade Action / Bug fixes
