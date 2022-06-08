 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Your Chronicle update for 8 June 2022

[ ver 2.0.4 ] New Upgrade Action / Bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 8892477 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • [ Add ] Some Upgrade Actions.
  • [ Add ] Hotkey to Low CPU Mode.
  • [ Add ] Option to automatically enable Low CPU Mode.
  • [ Add ] New tutorial.
  • [ Add ] Stop button in Loop Action (mobile version)
  • [ Add ] Stop button in Dungeon (mobile version)
  • [ Modify ] Minor modifications to the mobile version layout
  • [ Modify ] Change the screen rotation setting of the mobile version.
  • [ Modify ] Add descriptions for the mobile version to some contents
  • [ Modify ] Display timer for consumable items
  • [ Modify ] Translation fixes
  • [ Modify ] Renamed Set Skill to Assigned Skill
  • [ Fix ] Bug where greed cannot be executed
  • [ Fix ] All folders open/close function
  • [ Fix ] Bug that the 2nd equipment can be obtained before it is unlocked.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1546321
  • Loading history…
Depot 1546322
  • Loading history…
Depot 1546323
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link