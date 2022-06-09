Dino Island Hot Fix #3

- Factory boss achievement was not counting the Goat Battery and Wool Battery buildings.
- Fixed keeper blocked popup occasionally popping up incorrectly after players have edited their pens and placed lakes.
- Fixed a bug causing morality to be capped at a lower value (making it to be impossible to get 200 good points)
- Pausing the game during edit pen - would force the game into a soft lock. This is now fixed.
- World Map - Moved Bavaria to the correct place on the map in Dinosaur Island DLC.
- After moving a gate, the feeding location in the pen now updates correctly.
- Fixed a bug causing employees to be unable to navigate to and enter the Mink Fur factory & Turkey Leg factory.
- Fixed being able to "lose" the factory boss achievement in the collection page, if you destroyed your factories.
- Fixed a bug causing bribe morality points to not decrease properly after the stated number of days. Balance has been changed to 35 days of no bribing before it starts returning to neutral.
- Fixed bar display for the morality dropdown info to reflect the appropriate maximum caps depending on whether you are good or evil, so it is less confusing when trying to aim for max morality.
- Fixed slightly misaligned text positioning in the resignation popup.
- The Progress bar in the CRISPR building during DNA selection was broken and only showed a blank bar. This has been fixed.
- Fixed shops using wrong amounts of factory-produced stock from the store room if the slider was at the left.
- Set the default store room settings for bio-waste storage in Dino DLC to keep poop in the bio-waste storage (only applies to new saves).
- Fixed money sprite placement in Animal Welfare report after bribing.
- Added missing storeroom-warehouse settings in Turkey Leg Factory UI.
- Corrected the warehouse display list including/excluding a few wrong items.
- Fixed factory worker (evil) not showing up correctly in the collection screen after hiring one.
Let's Build a Zoo update for 9 June 2022
Dino Island Hot Fix #3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update