Hotfix 18.10 Various Fixes

Skill Changes
- Increased damage from Slaying Shot from 350% to 400% of Attack Power
- Impaling Shot no longer recieves bonuses from number of targets and its damage has been increased from 170% to 300% of Attack Power
Bug Fixes
- Fixed various issues that could cause items/characters not to load correctly
- Fixed issue where it was possible to get damaged by an allies damage return
- Fixed issue where Chain Frost could proc abiltities that require weapon skills to proc
- Fixed issue where bonus damage from Long Shot was being calculated incorrectly
- Fixed issue with items that grant enchants (Magedraw & Phoenix Claymore) dealing 0 damage and effects only lasting 4 turns.
