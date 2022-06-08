 Skip to content

Stolen Realm update for 8 June 2022

Hotfix 18.10 Various Fixes

Skill Changes

  • Increased damage from Slaying Shot from 350% to 400% of Attack Power
  • Impaling Shot no longer recieves bonuses from number of targets and its damage has been increased from 170% to 300% of Attack Power

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed various issues that could cause items/characters not to load correctly
  • Fixed issue where it was possible to get damaged by an allies damage return
  • Fixed issue where Chain Frost could proc abiltities that require weapon skills to proc
  • Fixed issue where bonus damage from Long Shot was being calculated incorrectly
  • Fixed issue with items that grant enchants (Magedraw & Phoenix Claymore) dealing 0 damage and effects only lasting 4 turns.

