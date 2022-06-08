- Resource boxes automatically move tothe warehouse when built.
- Emmissive/Glow Updates for buildings. Still a WIP.
- Changed Builder bot resource transfer speed to make it more reasonable.
- Fixes builder and other beams not showing up in the Navigation screen.
- Push/Pull beams now tweaked with new bloom, so colors better identify what is happening.
- Load Save remembers last screen state.
- A lot of progress on tutorial 2, enough to give it try.
- Fixed issue with upgrading a building if there was no tech to upgrade to.
- Fixed weapon swapping for building turrets.
- Building screen controls have been updated to be consistent.
Rank: Warmaster update for 8 June 2022
Patch Notes for version 0.8.11.3866
