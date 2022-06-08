 Skip to content

Rank: Warmaster update for 8 June 2022

Patch Notes for version 0.8.11.3866

Share · View all patches · Build 8891522 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Resource boxes automatically move tothe warehouse when built.
  • Emmissive/Glow Updates for buildings. Still a WIP.
  • Changed Builder bot resource transfer speed to make it more reasonable.
  • Fixes builder and other beams not showing up in the Navigation screen.
  • Push/Pull beams now tweaked with new bloom, so colors better identify what is happening.
  • Load Save remembers last screen state.
  • A lot of progress on tutorial 2, enough to give it try.
  • Fixed issue with upgrading a building if there was no tech to upgrade to.
  • Fixed weapon swapping for building turrets.
  • Building screen controls have been updated to be consistent.
