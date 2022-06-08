- fixed an AI loop if it fired using a stack of units containing passengers on a vehicle.
- fixed LOS sometimes not skipping lower obstacles when between two hexes of differing height.
- multiplayer: possible fix for a disconnect when withdrawing from Melee.
- Guards Counterattack & Hold and Fire in the Streets of Stalingrad: updated to add three more German squads to the German OOB.
- Scenario Editor: added unit attribute Sluggish Start.
Lock 'n Load Tactical Digital: Core Game update for 8 June 2022
06 Jun 22 Early Access Build
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update