Replaced waiting room shapes puzzle with texture of drawings
Replaced wishlist link
Replaced tablet mini game inventory sprites
FIXED: bug with the main menu -> settings -> main menu, with controller = selection would stay stuck on the play button
FIXED: transferring to tablet mini game would erase the sprite images
Forever Lost Playtest update for 7 June 2022
Update notes 7th June 2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update