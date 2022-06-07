Updates for build 0.7.33

Hello there!
This build has quite a few changes:
- Fixed flashlight handling.
- Updated drone volumetrics and how it handles light.
- Updated some of the Biotraces to work with the narrative.
- Added in some missing sound effects.
- Added more interactive objects.
- Updated the Nanodeck to expand after progression.
- Fixed how the ladders work (to keep it seamless).
- Fixed the swim stroke sounds to work both above and below water.
- Added more physical and digital evidence.
- Updated the interior of both of the yachts.
- Updated the HUDs for the Notebook, Phones, and Audio Fragments.
- Started adding puzzles to support the end of the game.
- Updated some player instructions.
- Tweaks to work with a Demo mode.
- Fixed lots of bugs.
All the best,
Larry
Changed files in this update