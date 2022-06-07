 Skip to content

The Curse Of Grimsey Island Playtest update for 7 June 2022

Updates for build 0.7.33

The Curse Of Grimsey Island Playtest update for 7 June 2022

Updates for build 0.7.33

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello there!

This build has quite a few changes:

  • Fixed flashlight handling.
  • Updated drone volumetrics and how it handles light.
  • Updated some of the Biotraces to work with the narrative.
  • Added in some missing sound effects.
  • Added more interactive objects.
  • Updated the Nanodeck to expand after progression.
  • Fixed how the ladders work (to keep it seamless).
  • Fixed the swim stroke sounds to work both above and below water.
  • Added more physical and digital evidence.
  • Updated the interior of both of the yachts.
  • Updated the HUDs for the Notebook, Phones, and Audio Fragments.
  • Started adding puzzles to support the end of the game.
  • Updated some player instructions.
  • Tweaks to work with a Demo mode.
  • Fixed lots of bugs.

All the best,

Larry

