Patch 1.2.1 - more info

**V1.2.1 - Patch
**
**
BugFixs
**
-
- Eastern part of map, swimming in the air.
-
- Fixed camera clipping on some borders.
-
- Save/Load setup changed, some computers where not loading the saves.
**
UI
**
-
- Added backdrop to ingame audio icons, for increased visability.
-
- Updated FUR icon, to show fur or no fur when checked.
**
Graphics
**
-
- LOD Bias adjusted, decreased performanced, increased quality.
-
- Adjusted the water to forest transistion on some areas.
-
- Player Foilage bending updated.
**
Gameplay
**
-
- Adjusted waterdepths AGAIN.
Known bugs, being worked on
_- After loading/Saving reset playerprefs load game.
- Saved game not loading
- Save button 1 not saving
- Load button 2,3 not loading_
Changed files in this update