 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Egg Bunny 2 update for 14 June 2022

Patch 1.2.1 - more info

Share · View all patches · Build 8890680 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

**V1.2.1 - Patch

**

**

BugFixs

**

    • Eastern part of map, swimming in the air.
    • Fixed camera clipping on some borders.
    • Save/Load setup changed, some computers where not loading the saves.

**

UI

**

    • Added backdrop to ingame audio icons, for increased visability.
    • Updated FUR icon, to show fur or no fur when checked.

**

Graphics

**

    • LOD Bias adjusted, decreased performanced, increased quality.
    • Adjusted the water to forest transistion on some areas.
    • Player Foilage bending updated.

**

Gameplay

**

    • Adjusted waterdepths AGAIN.

Known bugs, being worked on

_- After loading/Saving reset playerprefs load game.

  • Saved game not loading
  • Save button 1 not saving
  • Load button 2,3 not loading_
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link