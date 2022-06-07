0.8.3.3 is now on stable! Weapons camera, Improved TWD, and tougher air defense!

Snakeyes

A new bomb has been added to the game, the Mk82 Snakeye. These are high-drag bombs designed for high speed passes at low altitude. Their slow fall speed allows you to leave the blast area before they detonate on the ground or on a target. The new bombs can be found in a new loadout named "High Drag Bombs".

Threat Warning Display and Cockpit Switch Audio



You will now receive audio cues from the Threat Warning Display when:

A radar has been detected (short beep)

A radar now has you locked (constant beep)

This is meant to help prepare the game for the upcoming SAMs, by giving the player more tools to understand when they're in danger. This also ties into changes made to the ground vehicles to make them more threatening.

In addition to the threat audio, nearly all actions have switch audio cues to help provide feedback. It's minor, but I love the immersive feeling it gives when doing actions such as adjusting weapons or targeting.

Weapons Camera



A feature that has been on the backlog for a while, you can now watch munitions you've fired all the way to impact. This is a really fun way to get cool footage and see the effects of your weapons.

While the tools to detect when you're in danger have gotten better, so have the threats themselves. AAA vehicles now use radar to detect and engage targets. Their fire is more accurate, and their ammunition now uses proximity fuzes.

In general, how deadly something is should be correlated to how much warning you get. The radar directed Shilkas and Vulcans in the game right now are more on the high end of what AAA should be, so they appear visually and audibly on the Threat Warning Display. In the future there will more variety to anti-aircraft fire.

The full patch notes are below.

Patch notes