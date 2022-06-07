- Fixed some achievements that were not unlocking properly
- Fixed a rare crash when the "enlarge" special was activated
- Fixed placement of bumpers on sporty car type to give them more clearance
- The score UI will politely fade out when an active customer or car timer is underneath it now.
- Fixed the launchers on "Observatory" to be more reliable regardless of framerate
- Revised "Seismic Stories" to make trampolines more reliable
- Revised "Sharing Spaces" to have a staircase on the right-hand side
- Revised "Downtown" slightly
- Made some improvements to replay playback speed under various refresh rates
Very Very Valet update for 7 June 2022
Version 2.1.2 Update Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
