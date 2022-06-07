 Skip to content

Very Very Valet update for 7 June 2022

Version 2.1.2 Update Notes

Build 8890567

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed some achievements that were not unlocking properly
  • Fixed a rare crash when the "enlarge" special was activated
  • Fixed placement of bumpers on sporty car type to give them more clearance
  • The score UI will politely fade out when an active customer or car timer is underneath it now.
  • Fixed the launchers on "Observatory" to be more reliable regardless of framerate
  • Revised "Seismic Stories" to make trampolines more reliable
  • Revised "Sharing Spaces" to have a staircase on the right-hand side
  • Revised "Downtown" slightly
  • Made some improvements to replay playback speed under various refresh rates

