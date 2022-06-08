June/8/2022 Patch Notes

- ADDED: About 50 new skins/models to play with
- ADDED: F10 bound to
condump abuse, which generates a file in your
common/AQtion/action/condumpsdirectory for reporting bad behavior/hate speech to the moderator team
- ADDED: The Oceania scene has brought online server in Singapore, for our Asian compatriots to play on and experience low ping for themselves, thanks!
- ADDED: More help menus
- CHANGED: Moved Play vs. Online Bots to Play Now -> Versus Bots
- CHANGED: Names of a few menu items
- CHANGED: cliff2 texture that doesn't look right
- CHANGED: A few actcity2 textures (thanks Vampyre!)
AQtion update for 8 June 2022
