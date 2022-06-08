 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

AQtion update for 8 June 2022

June/8/2022 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8890527 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • ADDED: About 50 new skins/models to play with
  • ADDED: F10 bound to condump abuse, which generates a file in your common/AQtion/action/condumps directory for reporting bad behavior/hate speech to the moderator team
  • ADDED: The Oceania scene has brought online server in Singapore, for our Asian compatriots to play on and experience low ping for themselves, thanks!
  • ADDED: More help menus
  • CHANGED: Moved Play vs. Online Bots to Play Now -> Versus Bots
  • CHANGED: Names of a few menu items
  • CHANGED: cliff2 texture that doesn't look right
  • CHANGED: A few actcity2 textures (thanks Vampyre!)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1978801
  • Loading history…
Depot 1978802
  • Loading history…
Depot 1978803
  • Loading history…
Depot 1978804
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link