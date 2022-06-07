V1.01a - Multiple levels adjustments, fixed character colliders & key grab

- Level adjustments :
- 1-12 -> More space to pile up boxes to get to the upper level.
- 2-10 -> Easier jump on the last two jumps before the final foor.
- 3-10 -> Key slide on A-side has been rearranged to have fewer interactions and reflexes requirements.
- 3-7 -> Removed one step to beat the level, end door modified a bit and adjusted platform height on side B.
- 1-11 -> Keys moved & removed + other small adjustments.
- Fixed an issue that prevented the player to throw a key when it was close to a wall.
- Tweaked character colliders to prevent him from getting stuck on doors and obstacles.
Changed files in this update