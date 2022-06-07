 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Palallel update for 7 June 2022

V1.01a - Multiple levels adjustments, fixed character colliders & key grab

Share · View all patches · Build 8890279 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Level adjustments :
  • 1-12 -> More space to pile up boxes to get to the upper level.
  • 2-10 -> Easier jump on the last two jumps before the final foor.
  • 3-10 -> Key slide on A-side has been rearranged to have fewer interactions and reflexes requirements.
  • 3-7 -> Removed one step to beat the level, end door modified a bit and adjusted platform height on side B.
  • 1-11 -> Keys moved & removed + other small adjustments.
  • Fixed an issue that prevented the player to throw a key when it was close to a wall.
  • Tweaked character colliders to prevent him from getting stuck on doors and obstacles.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1155301
  • Loading history…
Depot 1155303
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link