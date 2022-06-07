Patch 0.05b

Bugfixes & polish:
- Fix for friends-only games not appearing in the list
- All tools should now be properly dropped by dead players.
- Fix for incorrect GUI scaling, especially in the controls section of the options menu.
- Fixed the main menu background being wrong after leaving the Tutorial.
- Game now automatically opens the pause menu when tabbing out of the game, releasing the mouse.
- Added mouse sensitivity control to options menu.
- Added missing keyboard controls to options menu (voice chat).
- Keyboard controls can now be changed.
- Can now switch inventory items by pressing the 1-3 keys.
- PDA now tells you which weapon you can use for an infection type
- Can now switch between PDA stats and evidences without having to close the PDA
- Targeting reticle now turns red when aiming at a useable object (doors, tools, etc).
- Infection monster doesn't despawn before hurting/killing a player now, instead it lingers for a few seconds.
- Fixed infection monster entering the airlock/lobby area
- Fixed Chiller sometimes causing a crash when despawning on mission end.
- Fixed Chiller effects not despawning when finishing a mission.
- Fixed Chiller sometimes not hurting & killing the infection source.
- Fixed the client-side airlock doors not closing & locking when unpowered during an hunt
- Fixed the client-side airlock doors not opening & unlocking when the hunt is over
- Fixed the Computer Core screen staying stuck on "data dump completed" throughout the game.
Voice Logs:
- A cassette recorder containing a voice log may spawn randomly in the ship
- The game keeps track of which voice logs you have heard and saves this
- New option in the Gameplay options to reset the voice logs, in case you want to hear them again
Tutorial polish:
- Rewritten the voice lines to be shorter/more concise and understandable
- Added explanation of flashlight, glowsticks and how the infection/weapons affect suit integrity
- Added signs for the various sections of the Tutorial
- Various small layout changes
Detail decoration:
- First basic implementation of the detail decoration system for the level generator, host only
- 3 new decals to add grunge and detail to the levels
