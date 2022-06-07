 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Disinfection update for 7 June 2022

Patch 0.05b

Share · View all patches · Build 8890003 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugfixes & polish:

    • Fix for friends-only games not appearing in the list
    • All tools should now be properly dropped by dead players.
    • Fix for incorrect GUI scaling, especially in the controls section of the options menu.
    • Fixed the main menu background being wrong after leaving the Tutorial.
    • Game now automatically opens the pause menu when tabbing out of the game, releasing the mouse.
    • Added mouse sensitivity control to options menu.
    • Added missing keyboard controls to options menu (voice chat).
    • Keyboard controls can now be changed.
    • Can now switch inventory items by pressing the 1-3 keys.
    • PDA now tells you which weapon you can use for an infection type
    • Can now switch between PDA stats and evidences without having to close the PDA
    • Targeting reticle now turns red when aiming at a useable object (doors, tools, etc).
    • Infection monster doesn't despawn before hurting/killing a player now, instead it lingers for a few seconds.
    • Fixed infection monster entering the airlock/lobby area
    • Fixed Chiller sometimes causing a crash when despawning on mission end.
    • Fixed Chiller effects not despawning when finishing a mission.
    • Fixed Chiller sometimes not hurting & killing the infection source.
    • Fixed the client-side airlock doors not closing & locking when unpowered during an hunt
    • Fixed the client-side airlock doors not opening & unlocking when the hunt is over
    • Fixed the Computer Core screen staying stuck on "data dump completed" throughout the game.

Voice Logs:

    • A cassette recorder containing a voice log may spawn randomly in the ship
    • The game keeps track of which voice logs you have heard and saves this
    • New option in the Gameplay options to reset the voice logs, in case you want to hear them again

Tutorial polish:

    • Rewritten the voice lines to be shorter/more concise and understandable
    • Added explanation of flashlight, glowsticks and how the infection/weapons affect suit integrity
    • Added signs for the various sections of the Tutorial
    • Various small layout changes

Detail decoration:

    • First basic implementation of the detail decoration system for the level generator, host only
    • 3 new decals to add grunge and detail to the levels
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link