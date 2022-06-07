 Skip to content

Medusa Frontier update for 7 June 2022

Cruise Around Update v 0.0.3.5

Build 8888739 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Update Version 0.0.3.5

Finally, Vehicles worth having!

Changes.

  • New Game Mechanic! Four Vehicles are now usable.
  • Press E. Standing near a vehicle to Enter and Exit the vehicle.
  • Default terrain is now sandy ocean like dunes with small hill.
  • New art assets & texture. Green & Red Crystal Mesh changed.
  • Texture for buildable wall changed to white and orange sci-fi science habitat wall.
  • Floor Thickness changed to 1 unit thick.
  • Small revision to windows OpenGL Startup. Hopefully to make the game more compatible.
