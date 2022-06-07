Cruise Around Update v 0.0.3.5

Update Version 0.0.3.5
Finally, Vehicles worth having!
Changes.
- New Game Mechanic! Four Vehicles are now usable.
- Press E. Standing near a vehicle to Enter and Exit the vehicle.
- Default terrain is now sandy ocean like dunes with small hill.
- New art assets & texture. Green & Red Crystal Mesh changed.
- Texture for buildable wall changed to white and orange sci-fi science habitat wall.
- Floor Thickness changed to 1 unit thick.
- Small revision to windows OpenGL Startup. Hopefully to make the game more compatible.
