Updated May Release (2022.5.1.14)

Please note that this is currently only for Windows users! Mac users, we're very sorry for the extra delay, but we have a final issue to fix first before we can release the update on Steam, so you will continue to see 2022.3 for a little longer. If you're excited to upgrade asap, then remember you can use the non-Steam version also.

Welcome to the new May 2022.5 version! We hope you find it worth the little wait since March’s release. This is a very comprehensive and exciting change to a lot of the underlying GameMaker tooling and functionality - although, if all goes to plan you perhaps won’t even notice most of our hard work.

Even with all the changes to our build system, the installers, the IDE, and most of the runtime tools, we still found time to introduce some new features and so you can now enjoy the new Sound Inspector and its waveform visualisation, the new in-game timers system and clipboard support in HTML5/Opera GX, a new Windblown Particles effect to use in your games, and several others!

You will notice that the last bit of the IDE and runtime version numbers is much lower than it was previously - this is correct and simply a result of our new build system.

Please review the whole of the IDE and the runtime notes carefully, as there are a lot of changes and things to be aware of in this new release:

IDE Release Notes

Runtime Release Notes