Patch Notes - Pre-Release Build - 0.10a

ADDED
- added a wardrobe on the pirate ship to change characters
- added health bars over players and bots
- added health regen system
- added low health effects on HUD
- added new songs with random selection of tracks
UPDATED
- updated HUD layout of widgets (more to come)
- improved events for updating HUD, nothing runs tick anymore so there should be a slight bump to performance
- updated bot spawner
- made additional improvements to AI/Mobs
Lots of various bug fixes
Changed files in this update