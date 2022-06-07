 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Shores of Plunder update for 7 June 2022

Patch Notes - Pre-Release Build - 0.10a

Share · View all patches · Build 8888717 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ADDED

  • added a wardrobe on the pirate ship to change characters
  • added health bars over players and bots
  • added health regen system
  • added low health effects on HUD
  • added new songs with random selection of tracks

UPDATED

  • updated HUD layout of widgets (more to come)
  • improved events for updating HUD, nothing runs tick anymore so there should be a slight bump to performance
  • updated bot spawner
  • made additional improvements to AI/Mobs

Lots of various bug fixes

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link