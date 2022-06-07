 Skip to content

Sci-Fantasy Defence update for 7 June 2022

Sci-Fantasy Defence Update v1.2.1 Released

Build 8888308

New

  • Added ability to set initial level to a new building

Improvements / Changes

  • Now, instead of randomly generated map, it will always spawn only one base location in the middle with 3 mines of each type. Opposite this base are spawns for enemies in the center for an even allocation of the crowd, and not as it was before along the edges
  • Changed magic buildings restrictions: there are no limits per magic buildings anymore, but every new building of the same type will cost more expensive than previous one
  • Added Triplet bullets collection: burst conversion now combines 3 bullets of smaller type to bigger one. There are 3 types of bullets: small - x1 damage, medium - x3 damage and big - x9 damage. After that additional lines will be added as before

Fixes

  • Fixed some bugs
