Sci-Fantasy Defence Update v1.2.1 Released

New
- Added ability to set initial level to a new building
Improvements / Changes
- Now, instead of randomly generated map, it will always spawn only one base location in the middle with 3 mines of each type. Opposite this base are spawns for enemies in the center for an even allocation of the crowd, and not as it was before along the edges
- Changed magic buildings restrictions: there are no limits per magic buildings anymore, but every new building of the same type will cost more expensive than previous one
- Added Triplet bullets collection: burst conversion now combines 3 bullets of smaller type to bigger one. There are 3 types of bullets: small - x1 damage, medium - x3 damage and big - x9 damage. After that additional lines will be added as before
Fixes
- Fixed some bugs
Changed files in this update