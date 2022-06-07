Patch notes for Beta 1.1.22

Changes
- Added ability to colorize windows and doors + added different looks to standard door
- Added ability to put signs on doors
- Police will now ignore parking assignments
- Added unfixed bug count to collapsed support work item
- Reduced width of the wall-mounted conveyor belt so it fits right up against walls
- Fire inspection fines now scale with company size
- Added button to view/select servers in server window
- Server connections are now preserved when cloning rooms or building blueprints
- Room use limits no longer apply to pass-through, e.g. a designer can pass through a programmer-only room to get to another room
- The "center" of a room will now move if it is not within the room itself, e.g. if the room is U shaped
- You can now see path connections when building or removing paths
- Added button to select all of the same segment type in a room, e.g. all doors, works the same as "Select furniture types in selected rooms"
- Added ability to change lead designer for project management design tasks
Fixes
- Fixed furniture editor not handling holdable points correctly
- Fixed not being able to open add-on details from distribution window
- Environment overlay now shows furniture impact on environment
- Fixed patent list in company detail windows
- Fixed pie chart labels in design document window
- Fixed missing lead designer for subsidiaries notification not dissapearing when company is closed
- Fixed instances of prematurely finishing game load, when another wave of navigation mesh generation was expected, causing rooms to appear unreachable on load
- Fixed normal mapping not working for furniture atlas shader when RGB mapping was disabled
- Fixed framework boost not being scaled by framework quality in design document window
- HR will no longer hire designers with demands
- Fixed daily hiring pool for HR management not having a limit if player or other HR team had made no similar searches
- Fixed employees being able to go through a blocked passageway one-way, leading them to get blocked-in on the other side
- Blocked passage warning for elevators and stairs are now visible on both floors
- Made anti z-fighting scaling on cubicle walls more subtle
- Fixed single team selection not working properly after filtering by search and then picking with mouse instead of enter
- Fixed missing spec warning in update window not refreshing after reopening
- Fixed ambiguity of distribution deal notifications
- Cancelling a project management task didn't unhide any running update tasks
- Fixed position of tools in update window sometimes getting jumbled
- Fixed employee education filter not filtering out employees with big brain trait ready for education in locked specializations
- If an employee fails to find a path to a furniture that wasn't ruled out by team assignments, they will skip any other candidates in the same room to improve performance
- Employee satisfaction effect from salary changes no longer decays while they are gone
- Final release window is now scaled to always fit on screen independent of UI scaling
