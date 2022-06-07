 Skip to content

Software Inc. update for 7 June 2022

Patch notes for Beta 1.1.22

Changes

  • Added ability to colorize windows and doors + added different looks to standard door
  • Added ability to put signs on doors
  • Police will now ignore parking assignments
  • Added unfixed bug count to collapsed support work item
  • Reduced width of the wall-mounted conveyor belt so it fits right up against walls
  • Fire inspection fines now scale with company size
  • Added button to view/select servers in server window
  • Server connections are now preserved when cloning rooms or building blueprints
  • Room use limits no longer apply to pass-through, e.g. a designer can pass through a programmer-only room to get to another room
  • The "center" of a room will now move if it is not within the room itself, e.g. if the room is U shaped
  • You can now see path connections when building or removing paths
  • Added button to select all of the same segment type in a room, e.g. all doors, works the same as "Select furniture types in selected rooms"
  • Added ability to change lead designer for project management design tasks

Fixes

  • Fixed furniture editor not handling holdable points correctly
  • Fixed not being able to open add-on details from distribution window
  • Environment overlay now shows furniture impact on environment
  • Fixed patent list in company detail windows
  • Fixed pie chart labels in design document window
  • Fixed missing lead designer for subsidiaries notification not dissapearing when company is closed
  • Fixed instances of prematurely finishing game load, when another wave of navigation mesh generation was expected, causing rooms to appear unreachable on load
  • Fixed normal mapping not working for furniture atlas shader when RGB mapping was disabled
  • Fixed framework boost not being scaled by framework quality in design document window
  • HR will no longer hire designers with demands
  • Fixed daily hiring pool for HR management not having a limit if player or other HR team had made no similar searches
  • Fixed employees being able to go through a blocked passageway one-way, leading them to get blocked-in on the other side
  • Blocked passage warning for elevators and stairs are now visible on both floors
  • Made anti z-fighting scaling on cubicle walls more subtle
  • Fixed single team selection not working properly after filtering by search and then picking with mouse instead of enter
  • Fixed missing spec warning in update window not refreshing after reopening
  • Fixed ambiguity of distribution deal notifications
  • Cancelling a project management task didn't unhide any running update tasks
  • Fixed position of tools in update window sometimes getting jumbled
  • Fixed employee education filter not filtering out employees with big brain trait ready for education in locked specializations
  • If an employee fails to find a path to a furniture that wasn't ruled out by team assignments, they will skip any other candidates in the same room to improve performance
  • Employee satisfaction effect from salary changes no longer decays while they are gone
  • Final release window is now scaled to always fit on screen independent of UI scaling

Changed files in this update

