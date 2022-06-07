v0.0.156 (07/06/2022)

Changes:
- Localization and text, some edits
- Increased the width of the tooltip for buildings (scene resources, etc.) by 10 pixels
- Changed the delay for requesting liquid / gaseous resources for the Component factory from 1 to 0.5 seconds
- Changed the appearance of the time controls in the game on the main UI
- Increased the height of the component selection window for production by 100 pixels
- Increased the height of the component selection window for storage in Storages by 100 pixels
- Changed the recipe for the Sandbag for production
- Inverted scaling control in the technology window
- Changed the amount of hydrogen obtained from water during clearing (2-5 units) - it was (5-15 units)
- Now, when less than 10% of the charge of the unit's energy cell is reached, a message will be displayed that the unit has little energy
Added:
- In the building window (control section), for some elements of building settings, the ability to enter a numerical value manually has been added
- Added the functionality of fast moving from the inventory of a unit to the sorting window in the inventory and vice versa
- Added functionality for mining buildings, which will allow you to set the threshold at which the building will resume replenishing the storage (regulation interval from 0 to 90%, default = 0%) (tests are needed)
Corrected:
- Fixed a bug when the unit panel in the building window could open even if the unit was far from the building (need tests)
- Fixed a bug when when clearing Iron ore in the result slot, the stone icon was displayed instead of ingots (this also applies to the situation when the None icon was shown when clearing Water)
- Fixed a bug when entering the number of split items in the item split panel, when pressing the "1" key, a unit was selected
- Fixed a bug when fast moving an item (if there is no back trunk) it was not created in the front trunk, although the item was removed from the building stash
- Fixed a bug when, after creating a new world, producing buildings did not want to automatically take resources from the web
- For the third time, the bug of fast resource mining by a unit was fixed (tests are needed)
- Fixed a bug when it was possible to partially place the building in the rock
Changed files in this update