Update, Version 20220607

Added an NPC in the warehouse of Liu's PSB.

If you show him a Mark of Dragon, he will start to sell you supplies, including pistol ammo, traffic sign (weapon/furniture), and roadblock (furniture)

If you cannot show him anything to identify yourself as a secret society agent, he will just ask you to leave the warehouse.

If you ask him about guns, he will refuse to provide and talk to you about something referent to a recent tragedy that happened in Texas.

Optimized the item generate code of the roadblock furniture. Now it has less duplicated code.

Added an error sound effect when unable to change purchasing number when using the mouse to click on the +/- button during trading.

在疁城公安局的仓库加入了一个NPC

在给他看了龍之印章后，他会允许你买一些物品，包括手枪子弹，交通路牌（武器/家具），路障（家具）

如果你无法给他任何证明你和任何秘密组织有关系的话，他只会让你离开仓库。

如果你询问他关于枪支的事情，他会拒绝提供，并且有关于近期发生在德克萨斯枪击事件有关的内容。

优化了路障家具的生成代码。减少了重复的代码量。

在购物时使用鼠标改变购买物品的数量却无法改变时，现在会播放一个代表错误的营销。