Grapple Dog update for 7 June 2022

Grapple Dog Version 2.0.0 !!!

Share · View all patches · Build 8887661 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • new feature: Game now supports Steam cloud saves
  • adjustment: World 1 musical theme has been extended
  • adjustment: Pause button now exits pause menu
  • adjustment: Spikes cannot hurt you if you are moving away from them
  • adjustment: Boss 3 gives out more bombs
  • adjustment: Boss 3 difficulty has been adjusted
  • adjustment: Boss 3 cycles have been shortened
  • adjustment: HUD now shows if you’ve already collected fruit gems
  • adjustment: Results screen now shows if you’ve already collected fruit gems
  • adjustment: Reversed Pablo’s starting direction in time trials (Levels 1-3, 4-B, and 5-4)
  • adjustment: 5-3 island graphics have been changed
  • adjustment: Reduced amount of hitstop on hurt
  • fixed bug: Boss levels would not accept correct input
  • fixed bug: Button remapping corrupting some save files - game would crash on startup
  • fixed bug: Can hurt yourself on spikes on the second TREX boss fight
  • fixed bug: Memory leak on Level 5-B
  • fixed bug: Goal Bell fire not animated correctly
  • fixed bug: Fixed graphical errors on Pablo’s Grapple
  • fixed bug: Crumble Grapple blocks disappearing on death and pit respawn
  • fixed bug: Menus not wrapping correctly
  • fixed bug: Pause screen options not animating at the correct speed
  • fixed bug: Pause screen graphical error when selecting options
  • fixed bug: Dialogue screen and world name overlapping on overworld
  • fixed bug: Boss 2 giving out too many hearts
  • fixed bug: Level 1-1 - fixed camera error
  • fixed bug: Level 3-4 - fixed graphical errors
  • fixed bug: Level 4-2 - fixed graphical errors
  • fixed bug: Level 4-3 - fixed graphical errors
  • fixed bug: Level 4-5 - climbing wall depth issue
  • fixed bug: Level 5-3 - climbing wall depth issue
  • fixed bug: Level 5-3 - fixed graphical errors
  • fixed bug: Level 5-B - background changing based on where you died
  • fixed bug: Level 6-2 - climbing wall depth issue
  • fixed bug: When exiting fullscreen, the game wouldn't remember the window size correctly
  • fixed bug: Sliders on audio options would not animate instantly
  • fixed bug: Intro Storybook - chinese text not centred correctly
  • fixed bug: Walking off the edge of a moving platform can cause strange behaviour
  • fixed bug: “time’s up” text not drawing on bonus levels
  • fixed bug: Holding left on Boss 4 would cause strange behaviour
  • fixed bug: climb walls generating wrong colour grass blades
  • fixed bug: could pause and cancel bonus level intro animations
  • fixed bug: pause not triggering on steam overlay
  • optimisation: Lantern timer bar
  • optimisation: Weather effects
  • optimisation: Completely changed the way text is handled in dialogue
  • optimisation: Changed the way outlined text is handled
  • optimisation: Changed the way the player outline is handled
  • optimisation: Changed confetti effect.
  • optimisation: Changed the way Grapple Paths are drawn
  • optimisation: Changed the way Buzzsaw Paths are drawn
  • optimisation: Changed the way Grapple Windmills are drawn.
  • optimisation: level select menu and pause menu have been optimised
  • optimisation: map islands have been optimised
  • optimisation: tutorial prompts have been optimised
  • optimisation: Level 5-B is no longer one large room, but is now several smaller rooms.
