Grapple Dog Version 2.0.0 !!!

- new feature: Game now supports Steam cloud saves
- adjustment: World 1 musical theme has been extended
- adjustment: Pause button now exits pause menu
- adjustment: Spikes cannot hurt you if you are moving away from them
- adjustment: Boss 3 gives out more bombs
- adjustment: Boss 3 difficulty has been adjusted
- adjustment: Boss 3 cycles have been shortened
- adjustment: HUD now shows if you’ve already collected fruit gems
- adjustment: Results screen now shows if you’ve already collected fruit gems
- adjustment: Reversed Pablo’s starting direction in time trials (Levels 1-3, 4-B, and 5-4)
- adjustment: 5-3 island graphics have been changed
- adjustment: Reduced amount of hitstop on hurt
- fixed bug: Boss levels would not accept correct input
- fixed bug: Button remapping corrupting some save files - game would crash on startup
- fixed bug: Can hurt yourself on spikes on the second TREX boss fight
- fixed bug: Memory leak on Level 5-B
- fixed bug: Goal Bell fire not animated correctly
- fixed bug: Fixed graphical errors on Pablo’s Grapple
- fixed bug: Crumble Grapple blocks disappearing on death and pit respawn
- fixed bug: Menus not wrapping correctly
- fixed bug: Pause screen options not animating at the correct speed
- fixed bug: Pause screen graphical error when selecting options
- fixed bug: Dialogue screen and world name overlapping on overworld
- fixed bug: Boss 2 giving out too many hearts
- fixed bug: Level 1-1 - fixed camera error
- fixed bug: Level 3-4 - fixed graphical errors
- fixed bug: Level 4-2 - fixed graphical errors
- fixed bug: Level 4-3 - fixed graphical errors
- fixed bug: Level 4-5 - climbing wall depth issue
- fixed bug: Level 5-3 - climbing wall depth issue
- fixed bug: Level 5-3 - fixed graphical errors
- fixed bug: Level 5-B - background changing based on where you died
- fixed bug: Level 6-2 - climbing wall depth issue
- fixed bug: When exiting fullscreen, the game wouldn't remember the window size correctly
- fixed bug: Sliders on audio options would not animate instantly
- fixed bug: Intro Storybook - chinese text not centred correctly
- fixed bug: Walking off the edge of a moving platform can cause strange behaviour
- fixed bug: “time’s up” text not drawing on bonus levels
- fixed bug: Holding left on Boss 4 would cause strange behaviour
- fixed bug: climb walls generating wrong colour grass blades
- fixed bug: could pause and cancel bonus level intro animations
- fixed bug: pause not triggering on steam overlay
- optimisation: Lantern timer bar
- optimisation: Weather effects
- optimisation: Completely changed the way text is handled in dialogue
- optimisation: Changed the way outlined text is handled
- optimisation: Changed the way the player outline is handled
- optimisation: Changed confetti effect.
- optimisation: Changed the way Grapple Paths are drawn
- optimisation: Changed the way Buzzsaw Paths are drawn
- optimisation: Changed the way Grapple Windmills are drawn.
- optimisation: level select menu and pause menu have been optimised
- optimisation: map islands have been optimised
- optimisation: tutorial prompts have been optimised
- optimisation: Level 5-B is no longer one large room, but is now several smaller rooms.
Grapple Dog update for 7 June 2022
Grapple Dog Version 2.0.0 !!!
