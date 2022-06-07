- Added a new tab to the purchase page where you can find all possible daily claims at once, free draw, pignata, santa, daily packs.
- Added a next and previous button to quests and pet village buildings.
- Moved the Level Pets button from the fishing page to the settings page because it affects multiple pages.
- You can now set to show rebirth time instead of title in the settings.
- Reworked the settings page a bit. It is now divided into game play related settings and ui settings to make it easier to find what you look for.
- Fixed some issues (game freeze on daily claim, DNDC CC > 2 billion, quest issues, typos and small issues)
Idling to Rule the Gods update for 7 June 2022
Changes for Version 3.90.1322 (2022-06-07)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
