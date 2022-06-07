Hello!

Here with a few more quality of life changes, a way to increase your power (while also being a gold sink) by increasing Upgrade levels, and various fixes. I'd like to start working on the next Major Update soon, but we may be due to another little patch tomorrow depending on what comes to my attention.

Also, the whole thing with "Minor Update 7" etc. was quickly getting out of hand, so I've changed the naming convention to be more appropriate. This is patch 1.3.2 (Early Access, of course).

There's also a bit of a gold imbalance between the 2nd map and the 3rd map, hopefully this addresses it a little bit.

Anyway, here's the list:

Changes tagged with <COMMUNITY> were suggestions from you, the players, in the Discussion board, in YouTube videos, in Twitch streams, or in the Discord. Thanks!

The following Upgrades have had their level cap increased:

Max HP

Defense

Damage

EXP Bonus

Pickup Range

Crit. Rate

Crit. Dmg.

Proj. Speed

Skill Size

Coin Bonus

Wpn. Skill Dmg.