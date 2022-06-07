Hello!
Here with a few more quality of life changes, a way to increase your power (while also being a gold sink) by increasing Upgrade levels, and various fixes. I'd like to start working on the next Major Update soon, but we may be due to another little patch tomorrow depending on what comes to my attention.
Also, the whole thing with "Minor Update 7" etc. was quickly getting out of hand, so I've changed the naming convention to be more appropriate. This is patch 1.3.2 (Early Access, of course).
There's also a bit of a gold imbalance between the 2nd map and the 3rd map, hopefully this addresses it a little bit.
Anyway, here's the list:
Changes tagged with <COMMUNITY> were suggestions from you, the players, in the Discussion board, in YouTube videos, in Twitch streams, or in the Discord. Thanks!
- The following Upgrades have had their level cap increased:
- Max HP
- Defense
- Damage
- EXP Bonus
- Pickup Range
- Crit. Rate
- Crit. Dmg.
- Proj. Speed
- Skill Size
- Coin Bonus
- Wpn. Skill Dmg.
All enemies within The Ruined Dungeon now have a chance at dropping a higher tier Coin.
The amount of gold offered through Chests within The Ruined Dungeon has been doubled.
Updated the Chinese translation. Thanks to Mikuru#5245 on Discord for offering their assistance! Hopefully, it's much more readable for our Chinese friends now. Still, if there's more issues, let me know on Discord.
Fixed issue where obtaining the Boss Skill for the 2nd or 3rd boss within The Ruined Dungeon would not properly grant you the Boss Skill.
Fixed issue where new unlocks wouldn't display the NEW> image next to the Unlocks button in the Title Screen.
<COMMUNITY> Unlocks now show the related achievement towards the bottom of the screen. You no longer need to search for the achievement in the Achievements list.
Fixed issue where smaller text, such as "SP Regen Boosted!" would not display special characters in translations.
<COMMUNITY> The "Reroll Relics" button now includes how many Rerolls you have left. This information was in the description box, but it was too easily overlooked.
Fixed issue where map event objects such as the Portal in the 2nd map or Evil Crystal in the 3rd map were being destroyed to make room for more enemies when the enemy cap was reached. I feel pretty dumb that this was the issue all along, but it's good to have it finally fixed!
