Battles 2 Update 1.3.2 - Patch Notes!

A bunch of bug fixes in this update:
Bug Fixes
- Improved input delay on manually targeted towers
- Fixed crash relating to upgrading a tower
- Fixed Bomb Shooter’s cluster bombs not exploding
- Fixed Wizard Monkey’s zombie MOABs and BFBs incorrect scale
- Fixed issues creating private matches
- Fixed tiny heroes in the lobby
- Fixed manually targeted towers having incorrect targets after being moved using the Heli Pilot’s redeploy ability.
- Fixed 4xx Alchemist’s smoke effects displaying incorrectly
- Fixed Dartling Gunner’s targeting reticle disappearing after the target had been selected
- Fixed 420 Alchemist sometimes not having a backpack
- Fixed crash when finishing an Event match just as the event ended
- Fixed Mortar Monkey’s targeting reticle resetting when it is upgraded
- Fixed frozen camo bloons not creating icicle spikes when hit by the 204 Ice Monkey
- Fixed 400 Plasma Accelerator Dartling Gunner not being blocked by purple bloons
- Fixed Monkey Village Homeland Defense ability showing the incorrect buff icon on affected towers.
- Fixed 300 Dart Monkey’s Spike-o-pult constantly missing bloons due to incorrect aiming.
- Fixed some buffs and track items appearing twice after a resync
- Fixed Snipers set to Elite targeting automatically changing back to First on upgrade.
Happy gaming!
