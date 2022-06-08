 Skip to content

Bloons TD Battles 2 update for 8 June 2022

Battles 2 Update 1.3.2 - Patch Notes!

Share · View all patches · Build 8886530 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A bunch of bug fixes in this update:

Bug Fixes

  • Improved input delay on manually targeted towers
  • Fixed crash relating to upgrading a tower
  • Fixed Bomb Shooter’s cluster bombs not exploding
  • Fixed Wizard Monkey’s zombie MOABs and BFBs incorrect scale
  • Fixed issues creating private matches
  • Fixed tiny heroes in the lobby
  • Fixed manually targeted towers having incorrect targets after being moved using the Heli Pilot’s redeploy ability.
  • Fixed 4xx Alchemist’s smoke effects displaying incorrectly
  • Fixed Dartling Gunner’s targeting reticle disappearing after the target had been selected
  • Fixed 420 Alchemist sometimes not having a backpack
  • Fixed crash when finishing an Event match just as the event ended
  • Fixed Mortar Monkey’s targeting reticle resetting when it is upgraded
  • Fixed frozen camo bloons not creating icicle spikes when hit by the 204 Ice Monkey
  • Fixed 400 Plasma Accelerator Dartling Gunner not being blocked by purple bloons
  • Fixed Monkey Village Homeland Defense ability showing the incorrect buff icon on affected towers.
  • Fixed 300 Dart Monkey’s Spike-o-pult constantly missing bloons due to incorrect aiming.
  • Fixed some buffs and track items appearing twice after a resync
  • Fixed Snipers set to Elite targeting automatically changing back to First on upgrade.

Happy gaming!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1276391
Depot 1276392
