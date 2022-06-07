Darwinia 2.2.0-292 bugfix release

Changes since 2.2.0-169:
- Vulkan: when vsync is disabled, Darwinia will use the "mailbox" present mode if available. This presentation mode does not block on vsync but also does not have tearing. You will very likely want to enable the FPS limit option to keep CPU/GPU utilization reasonable.
- Vulkan: improved frame latency
- macOS: improved color profile on Metal/Vulkan renderers, to match the macOS-default OpenGL Core color profile
- Map editor: fixed a crash in the landscape editor when cloning a land tile
- Virii: increased follow distance limit
- Camera: fix incorrect FOV during cutscenes
- Re-enable persistent mapped buffers for better performance. Previously this was disabled because of rendering glitches where the wrong meshes were rendered for some objects. I think I've ironed these problems out and it should now work better.
- Fixed some miscellaneous rare crashes
- Darwinia now automatically prefers using discrete GPUs on systems with both integrated and discrete graphics (e.g. Optimus).
- Multiple memory layout and performance optimizations
- ANGLE, SDL, and other contributing libraries updated. There have been numerous improvements in ANGLE since the last release build which may contribute to improved performance.
