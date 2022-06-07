 Skip to content

Discord Bot Maker update for 7 June 2022

Update Notes - June 7th, 2022 (v2.1.4)

Build 8884736

  • Updated to Discord.js v13.8.0. This will add compatibility for vc text channels.
  • Fixed issue with Show Modal that made slash-command parameters inaccessible after the modal appears.
  • Fixed issue with actions used in modals, buttons, and selects where slash-command parameters became inaccessible in certain inputs like ("Send To", "Source Channel", "Source Role", etc.).

Discord Bot Maker Content Depot 682131
