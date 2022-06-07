Update Notes - June 7th, 2022 (v2.1.4)

- Updated to Discord.js v13.8.0. This will add compatibility for vc text channels.
- Fixed issue with Show Modal that made slash-command parameters inaccessible after the modal appears.
- Fixed issue with actions used in modals, buttons, and selects where slash-command parameters became inaccessible in certain inputs like ("Send To", "Source Channel", "Source Role", etc.).
