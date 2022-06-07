v 0.5.1 Patch Notes

Tweaks
- Jump button can be held during Spammy Slam to slam repeatedly
- New glossy texture on windows & mirrors
- Countdown screen now displays how many waves are left before the next upgrade phase
- Animated wave countdown
- Lessened slowdown for Snowball lvl.1
- More powerup spawn locations
- Hamster Blitz logo on boot messages changed to flat-shaded
- Improved texture compression quality
- Further implementation and sound design of screen transition animations
- Larger enemy detection radii, and radius size increases while in combat
- Respawn timers for powerups & health pickups are now reset upon new wave
- Jockeys can now be stunned
Bugfixes
- Launched rats no longer lock onto enemies behind the player
- Enemies underneath the jar no longer get stuck when enemies carrying the jar are all defeated
- Enemies carrying the jar will not fall over when bumped
- Fixed arrow sometimes not tracking entities on the same floor
- Filled some spots that the player could get stuck in
- Fixed improper iteration of certain arrays
- Loading time improvements
- Fire trail does fixed damage rate rather than resetting after touching a new particle
- Loading screen bugs patched
- Geometry corrections in Tutorial
- Screen shake effects no longer can cause permanent camera offset
- Teleporter fixed
- Corrected height offset of cooperative superblast
- Jar status bar position now resets properly at the beginning of new waves
- Jockey rat now gets slimed properly and only takes vents when its squirrel would have
- Rats frozen in time while using a vent will no longer be permanently frozen upon appearing on the other end
- Certain types of damage toward enemies now properly take slime into account
