Hamster Blitz! update for 7 June 2022

v 0.5.1 Patch Notes

v 0.5.1 Patch Notes · Build 8884385

Tweaks

  • Jump button can be held during Spammy Slam to slam repeatedly
  • New glossy texture on windows & mirrors
  • Countdown screen now displays how many waves are left before the next upgrade phase
  • Animated wave countdown
  • Lessened slowdown for Snowball lvl.1
  • More powerup spawn locations
  • Hamster Blitz logo on boot messages changed to flat-shaded
  • Improved texture compression quality
  • Further implementation and sound design of screen transition animations
  • Larger enemy detection radii, and radius size increases while in combat
  • Respawn timers for powerups & health pickups are now reset upon new wave
  • Jockeys can now be stunned

Bugfixes

  • Launched rats no longer lock onto enemies behind the player
  • Enemies underneath the jar no longer get stuck when enemies carrying the jar are all defeated
  • Enemies carrying the jar will not fall over when bumped
  • Fixed arrow sometimes not tracking entities on the same floor
  • Filled some spots that the player could get stuck in
  • Fixed improper iteration of certain arrays
  • Loading time improvements
  • Fire trail does fixed damage rate rather than resetting after touching a new particle
  • Loading screen bugs patched
  • Geometry corrections in Tutorial
  • Screen shake effects no longer can cause permanent camera offset
  • Teleporter fixed
  • Corrected height offset of cooperative superblast
  • Jar status bar position now resets properly at the beginning of new waves
  • Jockey rat now gets slimed properly and only takes vents when its squirrel would have
  • Rats frozen in time while using a vent will no longer be permanently frozen upon appearing on the other end
  • Certain types of damage toward enemies now properly take slime into account
