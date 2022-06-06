 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Project Sparrow update for 6 June 2022

Patch 0.2.96

Share · View all patches · Build 8882304 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay/Server:

  • Removed 'Round Won/Lost' in Deathmatch that was showing at the end of a game
  • Updated fire arrow impact SFX
  • Fixed an issue which caused unnecessary blur on Market
  • Fixed the short delay between rounds ending and starting
  • Fixed a crucial server issue that should resolve MMR/Stats not counting & the match result screen not showing
  • Fixed a memory leak that was happening on the server
  • Fixed an issue with super powa physics on the Rogue skin (still not perfect)

Satchel:

  • Fixed a bug when aiming whilst using the satchel cancelled the satchel
  • Fixed a bug where the satchel wouldn't push other players away who were in range
  • Increased Satchel explosion radius from 1600 > 1800
  • Reworked Satchel netcode
  • Updated satchel VFX
  • Added sound FX when the satchel explodes
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link