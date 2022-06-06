Patch 0.2.96

Gameplay/Server:
- Removed 'Round Won/Lost' in Deathmatch that was showing at the end of a game
- Updated fire arrow impact SFX
- Fixed an issue which caused unnecessary blur on Market
- Fixed the short delay between rounds ending and starting
- Fixed a crucial server issue that should resolve MMR/Stats not counting & the match result screen not showing
- Fixed a memory leak that was happening on the server
- Fixed an issue with super powa physics on the Rogue skin (still not perfect)
Satchel:
- Fixed a bug when aiming whilst using the satchel cancelled the satchel
- Fixed a bug where the satchel wouldn't push other players away who were in range
- Increased Satchel explosion radius from 1600 > 1800
- Reworked Satchel netcode
- Updated satchel VFX
- Added sound FX when the satchel explodes
