- Changed the way options are stored (options are now decoupled from saves).
- Added ability to unlock bonus images in "Non-interactive" Mastery Sex Scene Mode (which is now the default mode) based on Personality Trait score.
- Added dialogue animations to Gallery.
- Added a new Gallery page named "Extras".
- Added an ability to retroactively sync Steam achievements using [F10] key on Title Screen.
- Added an option to change dialogue font size.
- Added an ability to scale game window in "Windowed" screen mode.
- Updated tutorials with relevant information.
- Fixed an issue where Tree Branch was impossible to obtain under certain circumstances in Chapter VI.
- Added many minor fixes and improvements.
Countess in Crimson update for 6 June 2022
Update 0.8.12
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update