Countess in Crimson update for 6 June 2022

Update 0.8.12

Update 0.8.12

Build 8882303

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Changed the way options are stored (options are now decoupled from saves).
  • Added ability to unlock bonus images in "Non-interactive" Mastery Sex Scene Mode (which is now the default mode) based on Personality Trait score.
  • Added dialogue animations to Gallery.
  • Added a new Gallery page named "Extras".
  • Added an ability to retroactively sync Steam achievements using [F10] key on Title Screen.
  • Added an option to change dialogue font size.
  • Added an ability to scale game window in "Windowed" screen mode.
  • Updated tutorials with relevant information.
  • Fixed an issue where Tree Branch was impossible to obtain under certain circumstances in Chapter VI.
  • Added many minor fixes and improvements.
