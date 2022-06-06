Update #57 - Ver. 0.5.7b - 22

The latest update in preparation can be found here:
Problems after an update?
Follow these steps:
- [FAQ / EN] You have problems since an update?
- [FAQ / EN] Game Crashes / Fatal Error / Loading a Savegame?
This update list shows only relevant things that might be interesting for the user.
Fixes
- Other problems fixed
- Building - Foundations bug fixed (double building costs)
- Fixes picking up fiber (hit box) in the starting area. / included in update #56
- Fixes a landscape problem (proximity in the sulfur area). / included in update #56
- The problem with dirty water has been fixed. / included in update #56
Changes
- Building - Torch Fire Light Changed
- Building - Stone Furnace Light Changed
- Building - Large Stone Furnace Light Changed
- Building - Stone Campfire Light Changed
- Building - Trash Converter Light Changed
- Building - Camp Fire Light Changed
- Building - Water Distiller Light Changed
- Building - Lighting Pole Light Changed
- Building - Oil Lamp Square Light Changed
- Building - Standing Oil Lamp Light Changed
- Building - Wall Lamp Light Changed
- Crafting - Oil Lamp Square Light Changed
- Crafting - Oil Lamp Light Changed
- Crafting - HandTorch Light Changed
- Lost Island - Boat dock Farm Changed
- Lost Island - Boat dock Farm Changed
- Lost Island - Boat dock Fishing Invisible collision removed
- MainMenu (Video Settings) Brightness adjusted
- Brightness in caves revised
- Animal: Crab Collision Changed
- Animal: Spider Collision Changed
- Animal: Snail Collision Changed
- Animal: Rat Collision Changed
- Animal: Scorpion Collision Changed
New
New -> Info - Level System / XP allocation
Other
- Performance improvement
- Tropical Island and Red Desert will be adjusted for Update #58.
Known issues
- Levels -> loading of levels has a short delay
Preparations
- Lost Island map will be further modified and expanded.
- Interaction with more details - In preparation
- Additional maps (different biomes) that are not part of the story.
- Multiplayer DLC
- Add pause for single player
Weitere Spiele
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1843710/KeepUp_Hunter/
Follow me on social media!
- Twitch https://www.twitch.tv/flitzpiepeoo
- Steam Franchise https://store.steampowered.com/curator/40590839
- Discord https://discord.gg/xGHBzyBJtG
- YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxCCohvCAKiskQSrduGVPvg
- Facebook https://www.facebook.com/KeepUpSurvival
Changed files in this update