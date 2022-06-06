 Skip to content

KeepUp Survival update for 6 June 2022

Update #57 - Ver. 0.5.7b - 22

Update #57 - Ver. 0.5.7b - 22

Patchnotes via Steam Community
The latest update in preparation can be found here:
Problems after an update?

Follow these steps:

This update list shows only relevant things that might be interesting for the user.

Fixes

  • Other problems fixed
  • Building - Foundations bug fixed (double building costs)
  • Fixes picking up fiber (hit box) in the starting area. / included in update #56
  • Fixes a landscape problem (proximity in the sulfur area). / included in update #56
  • The problem with dirty water has been fixed. / included in update #56

Changes

  • Building - Torch Fire Light Changed
  • Building - Stone Furnace Light Changed
  • Building - Large Stone Furnace Light Changed
  • Building - Stone Campfire Light Changed
  • Building - Trash Converter Light Changed
  • Building - Camp Fire Light Changed
  • Building - Water Distiller Light Changed
  • Building - Lighting Pole Light Changed
  • Building - Oil Lamp Square Light Changed
  • Building - Standing Oil Lamp Light Changed
  • Building - Wall Lamp Light Changed
  • Crafting - Oil Lamp Square Light Changed
  • Crafting - Oil Lamp Light Changed
  • Crafting - HandTorch Light Changed
  • Lost Island - Boat dock Farm Changed
  • Lost Island - Boat dock Farm Changed
  • Lost Island - Boat dock Fishing Invisible collision removed
  • MainMenu (Video Settings) Brightness adjusted
  • Brightness in caves revised
  • Animal: Crab Collision Changed
  • Animal: Spider Collision Changed
  • Animal: Snail Collision Changed
  • Animal: Rat Collision Changed
  • Animal: Scorpion Collision Changed

New

New -> Info - Level System / XP allocation

Other

  • Performance improvement
  • Tropical Island and Red Desert will be adjusted for Update #58.

Known issues

  • Levels -> loading of levels has a short delay

Preparations

  • Lost Island map will be further modified and expanded.
  • Interaction with more details - In preparation
  • Additional maps (different biomes) that are not part of the story.
  • Multiplayer DLC
  • Add pause for single player

Videos

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1843710/KeepUp_Hunter/

