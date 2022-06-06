Patch v1.4.5f2

Patch for a few issues found since Friday's update.
VTOL VR v1.4.5f1
General
- Fixed: vehicle didn't inherit velocity when rearming on carrier deck
F-45A
- Fixed: Game MFD page showed MP players list on first open
Mission Editor
- Fixed: conditional objectives editor did not work properly
Multiplayer
- Fixed client crash while joining a game when at least one vehicle doesn't have a save file
- Fixed mission ordering in multiplayer campaign browser
- Fixed: other player's targeting indication line in TSD remained after player unlocked
- Fixed: voice audio could reach other room in separated briefing rooms
Changed files in this update