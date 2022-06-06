 Skip to content

VTOL VR update for 6 June 2022

Patch v1.4.5f2

Share · View all patches · Build 8881601

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch for a few issues found since Friday's update.

VTOL VR v1.4.5f1

General
  • Fixed: vehicle didn't inherit velocity when rearming on carrier deck
F-45A
  • Fixed: Game MFD page showed MP players list on first open
Mission Editor
  • Fixed: conditional objectives editor did not work properly
Multiplayer
  • Fixed client crash while joining a game when at least one vehicle doesn't have a save file
  • Fixed mission ordering in multiplayer campaign browser
  • Fixed: other player's targeting indication line in TSD remained after player unlocked
  • Fixed: voice audio could reach other room in separated briefing rooms

