Patch 1.0.8 Is now live

A fresh patch with 25 new fixes is dropping today:
- Prevents door decorations from being placed in front of gates.
- Fixes failed generation for certain instances of the Underground Temple.
- Savior achievement is properly unlocked when you destroy the Staff with the 2nd Wayfarer or beyond.
- Prevents items on the ground from respawning if you change between levels in the area.
- You cannot use Serpent Spheres or summon portals in the First Valley.
- Solves another map connectivity issue, and automatically applies it retroactively on existing maps.
- Guarantees access to the lake’s surface in lakeside levels.
- Backstabbing damage is applied correctly, ignores parries, and even shields when you have the Backstab skill.
- A ring of flow walking doesn’t prevent you from walking through mud.
- Fixes generator issue with lakes in underground passages.
- Removes incorrect cave exits from certain underground passage variants.
- Clay figurines do not yield treasure every time you return to the area.
- All paths on the map are really bidirectional.
- Mushrooms do not appear as blocking bushes in dandelion highlands.
- Fixes issue with correctly placing and resolving rat infestation encounters.
- Making extra sure there is enough room to fit the Form Elemental.
- Making extra sure blocking hazards are not used on critical paths.
- Putting in extra measures to prevent and recover from map nodes incorrectly being identified as part of the First Valley.
- Putting in extra measures to prevent the wayfarer is invisible (or actually infinitely small) after teleporting to and from the Edge or Spirit World.
- Restoring missing hollow rock hiding places for items in quinta cracks.
- Inventory sort order is consistent and logical.
- Critical success when forming alliances have an effect and gain you a boon.
- Removes malformed bridges over chasms filled with deep water.
- Repairing and upgrading items in the field or in shops resets their damage clock.
- Elemental masks only ever accept 1 sigil (as they were designed, only applies to ‘newly minted’ ones).
Changed files in this update