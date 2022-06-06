 Skip to content

Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer's Legacy update for 6 June 2022

Patch 1.0.8 Is now live

Patch 1.0.8 · Build 8881545

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A fresh patch with 25 new fixes is dropping today:

  • Prevents door decorations from being placed in front of gates.
  • Fixes failed generation for certain instances of the Underground Temple.
  • Savior achievement is properly unlocked when you destroy the Staff with the 2nd Wayfarer or beyond.
  • Prevents items on the ground from respawning if you change between levels in the area.
  • You cannot use Serpent Spheres or summon portals in the First Valley.
  • Solves another map connectivity issue, and automatically applies it retroactively on existing maps.
  • Guarantees access to the lake’s surface in lakeside levels.
  • Backstabbing damage is applied correctly, ignores parries, and even shields when you have the Backstab skill.
  • A ring of flow walking doesn’t prevent you from walking through mud.
  • Fixes generator issue with lakes in underground passages.
  • Removes incorrect cave exits from certain underground passage variants.
  • Clay figurines do not yield treasure every time you return to the area.
  • All paths on the map are really bidirectional.
  • Mushrooms do not appear as blocking bushes in dandelion highlands.
  • Fixes issue with correctly placing and resolving rat infestation encounters.
  • Making extra sure there is enough room to fit the Form Elemental.
  • Making extra sure blocking hazards are not used on critical paths.
  • Putting in extra measures to prevent and recover from map nodes incorrectly being identified as part of the First Valley.
  • Putting in extra measures to prevent the wayfarer is invisible (or actually infinitely small) after teleporting to and from the Edge or Spirit World.
  • Restoring missing hollow rock hiding places for items in quinta cracks.
  • Inventory sort order is consistent and logical.
  • Critical success when forming alliances have an effect and gain you a boon.
  • Removes malformed bridges over chasms filled with deep water.
  • Repairing and upgrading items in the field or in shops resets their damage clock.
  • Elemental masks only ever accept 1 sigil (as they were designed, only applies to ‘newly minted’ ones).

