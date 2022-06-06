- Added the ability to switch between 1080p HD and 4k UHD. (Optimized for PCs with low System requirements.)
- Mouse Cursor image has been changed. Added ability for mouse to disappear on screen when mouse is stationary
- The interface has been changed.
- Added ability to return to Menu with ESC while in settings.
- Fixed the issue of overlapping subtitles not appearing.
- Added brightness option.
- Game Desktop icon has been changed.
Agarta update for 6 June 2022
EA V0.16 Update Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
