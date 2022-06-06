 Skip to content

Agarta update for 6 June 2022

EA V0.16 Update Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8881434 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added the ability to switch between 1080p HD and 4k UHD. (Optimized for PCs with low System requirements.)
  • Mouse Cursor image has been changed. Added ability for mouse to disappear on screen when mouse is stationary
  • The interface has been changed.
  • Added ability to return to Menu with ESC while in settings.
  • Fixed the issue of overlapping subtitles not appearing.
  • Added brightness option.
  • Game Desktop icon has been changed.
