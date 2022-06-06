Update 1.012

New Features and Improvements
- Scorpions must have ammunition to fire, which is made at the fletcher
- The AI gives shields to its gatherers randomly in proportion to the equipment quality difficulty setting
- The AI can now loot dead horses and oxen
Corrections and Fixes
- Fixed some cases of units walking through walls
- Fixed unit pathfinding failing in some cases where a solution is possible
- Scorpions and catapults could not hit targets that were not on a wall
- Improved the ability of ranged warriors on walls to see and fire at enemies very close to their wall
- A human could not pickup an item from a workshop where 2 crafters were working
- Researching farm improvement technologies did not automatically queue 'Crop Farming' if it was not researched
- Heavy iron body armor was displayed incorrectly on a mounted warrior's icon
- Enemy siege constructs were visible when they were not spotted
- Farm animals bred at a farm sometimes left the farm immediately
- Various minor optimizations
Balance
- Sling stone ammo is available separately at the fletcher and benefits from 'Baked Clay' tech
UI/UX
- Added option 'Build Complex Pathing Graph'. Disabling this may improve performance but result in less efficient paths around multiple wall segments in some cases; note that it is off by default.
- Reordered gameplay options in a more logic way
Changed files in this update