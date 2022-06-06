 Skip to content

Ruin or Victory update for 6 June 2022

Update 1.012

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features and Improvements

  • Scorpions must have ammunition to fire, which is made at the fletcher
  • The AI gives shields to its gatherers randomly in proportion to the equipment quality difficulty setting
  • The AI can now loot dead horses and oxen


Corrections and Fixes

  • Fixed some cases of units walking through walls
  • Fixed unit pathfinding failing in some cases where a solution is possible
  • Scorpions and catapults could not hit targets that were not on a wall
  • Improved the ability of ranged warriors on walls to see and fire at enemies very close to their wall
  • A human could not pickup an item from a workshop where 2 crafters were working
  • Researching farm improvement technologies did not automatically queue 'Crop Farming' if it was not researched
  • Heavy iron body armor was displayed incorrectly on a mounted warrior's icon
  • Enemy siege constructs were visible when they were not spotted
  • Farm animals bred at a farm sometimes left the farm immediately
  • Various minor optimizations

Balance

  • Sling stone ammo is available separately at the fletcher and benefits from 'Baked Clay' tech

UI/UX

  • Added option 'Build Complex Pathing Graph'. Disabling this may improve performance but result in less efficient paths around multiple wall segments in some cases; note that it is off by default.
  • Reordered gameplay options in a more logic way
