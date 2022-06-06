Larger crabs, major food updates, improved combat logic

v0.5.22
- Setup larger crabs on Pine Islands that are harder to kill, do more damage, and drop more loot/exp
- Changed crabs to be yellow crystal crabs that displace the water around them and drop yellow crystals
- Improved Crab walk anim
- Setup some logic to try to regenerate a zone if the load file was corrupt and to put a warning on screen of what its trying to do
- Setup Rare Treasure maps in the world and created "Pure Water" and "Ancient Epic Stick" as unique loot items that can drop from Rare treasure maps
- Made the player icon position in the treasure map window more accurate
- Removed Ruined Paper from multiple drop lists so that only useful items drop most of the time
- Changed Titan Relic to float in water
- Setup additional feedback in hydration and hunger bars to show how much it will reach after eating and drinking
- Changed eating, drinking, healing to have the amount and the speed it will work for items.
- Tightened melee weapon hit logic so you are less likely to hit something behind you when its close to the player
- Improved tree health bar positions
- Update to Palm trees so coconuts drop from the correct position on the tree when the tree takes damage
- Changed all items and equipment to a system that dynamically creates their description info based on the current stats. This will reduce future bugs and unify items to have consistent description text layout.
- Setup equipable items to look at the current item and highlight if the selected one is better or worse than the currently equipped item.
- Some item and resource rebalancing, but its not fully complete yet. Current effort focused on updates to food and what benefit they provide. Most importantly was adding the Water Plant Gel as a Water source. Also changed other food sources to have better distribution across the stats and changed wording from things like Hydration and Hunger to Water and Food.
- Updated UI for item info feedback
- Fixed a movement issue in animals which would happen based on how much a player interacted with them over time
- Added the Build "Branch" name to the version info in the main menu
- Setup additional mission rewards for starting archeologist missions
- Changed player creation menu to auto choose a default name during player creation from the NPC name list. Players can still overwrite it like normal and it will choose their Steam name if one is available instead.
