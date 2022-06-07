Patch Notes for 1.0.68
2022-06-06
Overview
Hotkey added for the map, if you have found the item and a settings option for UI-free screenshots! Also various animation/cutscene cleanups in this version.
New:
- Add hotkey to open the Map collectible item once it's been found. Default binding on keyboard "M", "D-pad down" on gamepads
- Add "Map" hotkey to control layout UI
- Add "Credits" submenu in the title screen
- Add "Hide gameplay UI" option in settings
Changes:
- Replace certain collectible sounds with new versions
- Make Ailu's baked dialog animations shorter (for smoother speech situations during gameplay dialog)
Fixes:
- Fix other Actors mouths moving when it's Ailu's turn to talk
- Cutscenes: Add collider to Eira (to fix luhkka clipping through body)
- Cutscenes: Tweak Actor LookAt controls during various cutscenes
- Cutscenes: Fix a spirit having graphical issues with their eyes during a specific cutscene
- Cutscenes: Make Ailu walk slightly further in AnotherDay cutscene
- Cutscenes: Improve cloth resets in cutscenes
