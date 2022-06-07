 Skip to content

Skábma™ - Snowfall update for 7 June 2022

Patch Notes for 1.0.68

2022-06-06

Overview

Hotkey added for the map, if you have found the item and a settings option for UI-free screenshots! Also various animation/cutscene cleanups in this version.

New:

  • Add hotkey to open the Map collectible item once it's been found. Default binding on keyboard "M", "D-pad down" on gamepads
  • Add "Map" hotkey to control layout UI
  • Add "Credits" submenu in the title screen
  • Add "Hide gameplay UI" option in settings

Changes:

  • Replace certain collectible sounds with new versions
  • Make Ailu's baked dialog animations shorter (for smoother speech situations during gameplay dialog)

Fixes:

  • Fix other Actors mouths moving when it's Ailu's turn to talk
  • Cutscenes: Add collider to Eira (to fix luhkka clipping through body)
  • Cutscenes: Tweak Actor LookAt controls during various cutscenes
  • Cutscenes: Fix a spirit having graphical issues with their eyes during a specific cutscene
  • Cutscenes: Make Ailu walk slightly further in AnotherDay cutscene
  • Cutscenes: Improve cloth resets in cutscenes
