v0.0.131 (06/06/2022)
Changes:
- Now, when moving items quickly, they will stack first, and then a new item will be created (if necessary)
- For buildings that can produce components, the amount of resources they request from the web has been increased by 4 times. This does not apply to liquids and gases.
- Changed the color of the unit icon on the mini-map and location map to a brighter one
- Changed the amount of resources received when cleaning the Stone to 2-4 units (was 1-4)
- Now that the game is out of focus, the processes in the game will continue
- Localization and text, some edits
- Disabled the function of hiding icons on buildings when the camera moved away
Added:
- An indicator has been added above the unit, if the unit has no or insufficient energy, an icon will appear above it, indicating that the unit has not enough power
- Added hot key to close inventory "Esc". The function will first of all close the active window and then, if there are no windows left, it will close the inventory.
- Added hot key to exit Grid mode "Esc". (Need testing that everything works correctly)
- Changed the recipe for cleaning the Stone, added a Sandbag
- For the buildings of the Surface mine station and the Ore clearing station in the building window (control section), an element for switching stone clearing has been added (only ore, only sand). When choosing Sandbag as the result of cleaning a Stone, the cleaning time will be increased by 4 times
- Added localization of the title of the item split panel
- In the item split panel, you can now enter the required amount to split
Corrected:
- Fixed a bug when the tooltip of the item could go beyond the screen by more than half (need tests)
- Fixed a bug when there were no free slots in the Storage, but some items had free space, the Storage reset auto-sampling, referring to the fact that there is no free space. It will now check if it can attach to other items.
- Fixed a bug of quick mining of a resource, when a unit was given a command to mine a resource several times in a row through the context menu
- Fixed a bug when after loading the location, the Component factory and the Research station were paused and did not want to continue working (need testing)
- Fixed a bug when after opening the Build window with the Unit panel by clicking on the button to open the Virtual container, the Unit panel was closed (need testing)
- Fixed a bug on low and medium settings, when the tool model on the icon seemed transparent
- Fixed a bug when the day and night indicator at 4 am showed the inscription - Evening
- Fixed the location of the exploration panel on the main UI for aspect ratios other than 16-9
Changed files in this update