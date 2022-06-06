 Skip to content

Landlord's Super update for 6 June 2022

Hot Fix 0.07.11

Share · View all patches · Build 8879862 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed Foundation blueprint render animation stopping
Fixed save / load issue caused by selling / demolishing properties with Foundation Frames installed but not finished

  • Removed a fair bit of legacy code relating to the old tutorial job system
