Cliff Empire update for 6 June 2022

Update 1.25

Build 8879754

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The new approach to loans should limit the size of the debt pit, and allows you to automatically, albeit slowly, repay the loan...

In both versions:

  • Fire stations now also receive water from refrigerators and agricultural drones.
  • Credit rate reduced from 0.7% to 0.3% per day.
  • The loan mechanics have changed, 0.3% of the loan is paid daily, 0.3% of the loan amount is repaid, so the daily payment is 0.6% of the amount.
  • Updated Czech localization.
  • Added text on loan terms.
  • Added indication of unused points of 3D printing factories.
  • The delete key no longer deletes buildings while renaming cliffs.

Remaster version:

  • Corrected graphics of the Heart of Hope ... somewhere a laurel wreath has temporarily disappeared.
  • Improved fireworks effects.
  • Minor graphics fixes.

