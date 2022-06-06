Update 1.25

The new approach to loans should limit the size of the debt pit, and allows you to automatically, albeit slowly, repay the loan...
In both versions:
- Fire stations now also receive water from refrigerators and agricultural drones.
- Credit rate reduced from 0.7% to 0.3% per day.
- The loan mechanics have changed, 0.3% of the loan is paid daily, 0.3% of the loan amount is repaid, so the daily payment is 0.6% of the amount.
- Updated Czech localization.
- Added text on loan terms.
- Added indication of unused points of 3D printing factories.
- The delete key no longer deletes buildings while renaming cliffs.
Remaster version:
- Corrected graphics of the Heart of Hope ... somewhere a laurel wreath has temporarily disappeared.
- Improved fireworks effects.
- Minor graphics fixes.
Changed files in this update