EA Update v0.1.0.14 Released

Little update to start the week. Was a bank holiday here in the UK last Thurs/Fri so only a couple additions and fixes.
- 4k added to resolutions for testing.
- Can now click large asteroids and info window show ore level (note old save files will not show correct level).
- Didn't mention that mining lasers now have a cooldown - this is now reflected in their status if highlighted.
- Build text add external placement (lasers/shields/tractorbeam/salvagedepots) and range (mininglaser/tractorbeam).
- Fix: Storage GUI slightly larger size, centered and deal with large values.
- Fix: deconstruct salvage depot now clears any captured asteroids.
- Fix: robot path function test passable as well as distance for unreachable message.
- Fix: Potential crash if deleting droid maintenance and droid assigned.
Any issues or feedback, drop a post in to our discussions as usual.
Cheers, Nick @ NirisGames
