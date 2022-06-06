 Skip to content

Deep Space Outpost update for 6 June 2022

EA Update v0.1.0.14 Released

EA Update v0.1.0.14 Released

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Little update to start the week. Was a bank holiday here in the UK last Thurs/Fri so only a couple additions and fixes.

  • 4k added to resolutions for testing.
  • Can now click large asteroids and info window show ore level (note old save files will not show correct level).
  • Didn't mention that mining lasers now have a cooldown - this is now reflected in their status if highlighted.
  • Build text add external placement (lasers/shields/tractorbeam/salvagedepots) and range (mininglaser/tractorbeam).
  • Fix: Storage GUI slightly larger size, centered and deal with large values.
  • Fix: deconstruct salvage depot now clears any captured asteroids.
  • Fix: robot path function test passable as well as distance for unreachable message.
  • Fix: Potential crash if deleting droid maintenance and droid assigned.

Any issues or feedback, drop a post in to our discussions as usual.

Cheers, Nick @ NirisGames

