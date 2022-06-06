EA Update v0.1.0.14 Released

Share · View all patches · Build 8879650 · Last edited 6 June 2022 – 15:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Little update to start the week. Was a bank holiday here in the UK last Thurs/Fri so only a couple additions and fixes.

4k added to resolutions for testing.

Can now click large asteroids and info window show ore level (note old save files will not show correct level).

Didn't mention that mining lasers now have a cooldown - this is now reflected in their status if highlighted.

Build text add external placement (lasers/shields/tractorbeam/salvagedepots) and range (mininglaser/tractorbeam).

Fix: Storage GUI slightly larger size, centered and deal with large values.

Fix: deconstruct salvage depot now clears any captured asteroids.

Fix: robot path function test passable as well as distance for unreachable message.

Fix: Potential crash if deleting droid maintenance and droid assigned.

Any issues or feedback, drop a post in to our discussions as usual.

Cheers, Nick @ NirisGames