Amidst The Darkness update for 6 June 2022

Major Update - 6th June 2022

Major Update - 6th June 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update Notes for 6th June 2022 - approximately 5.1GB

Engine:

  • Upgrade from Unreal Engine 4.27.2 to Unreal Engine 5.0.2.
  • Removal of Steam Achievements (temporarily).

AI:

  • AI will no longer block player's path.
  • AI will now only unlock certain doors.
  • General AI optimisation.

General/Bug Fix

  • Added hint to end game ladder.
  • End Game Ladder no longer requires a jump to mount.
  • General optimisation of assets.
  • Prop clear-up.

To report any further feedback or bugs, please do use the Amidst The Darkness forums via Steam Discussions.

