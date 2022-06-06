Major Update - 6th June 2022

Update Notes for 6th June 2022 - approximately 5.1GB
Engine:
- Upgrade from Unreal Engine 4.27.2 to Unreal Engine 5.0.2.
- Removal of Steam Achievements (temporarily).
AI:
- AI will no longer block player's path.
- AI will now only unlock certain doors.
- General AI optimisation.
General/Bug Fix
- Added hint to end game ladder.
- End Game Ladder no longer requires a jump to mount.
- General optimisation of assets.
- Prop clear-up.
To report any further feedback or bugs, please do use the Amidst The Darkness forums via Steam Discussions.
Changed files in this update