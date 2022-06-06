- New Practice Mode: replay specific level sections without getting a score or rank
- Improved “Restart from Checkpoint” feature: restart from any previous checkpoint (not just current or previous). NOTE: you can only restart from any previous checkpoint on new level playthroughs after updating and not on playthroughs from before this update.
- Fixed “phantom turns” that can appear under certain conditions in Level 6-9.
- Checkpoint score/rank tally is displayed at the end of the final section of Level 9 if the level has been previously completed. This helps those attempting to S-rank Level 9.
- Minor menu appearance and behavior fixes and tweaks
- Fixed potential hang that can occur when spamming the pause or quick restart button at the end of a level, just before the score tally screen
- Fixed visual issues on pause menu when the game scene is partially faded out
- Fixed incorrectly swapped X/Y buttons on Nintendo Switch controllers
- Potentially confusing “save data corrupted” message changed for clarity. It will only appear in the very rare case when the game fails to recover the most recent valid save.
Thumper update for 6 June 2022
Practice Mode, Improved Restart From Checkpoint, and Other Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update