Thumper update for 6 June 2022

Practice Mode, Improved Restart From Checkpoint, and Other Fixes

Build 8879424

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New Practice Mode: replay specific level sections without getting a score or rank
  • Improved “Restart from Checkpoint” feature: restart from any previous checkpoint (not just current or previous). NOTE: you can only restart from any previous checkpoint on new level playthroughs after updating and not on playthroughs from before this update.
  • Fixed “phantom turns” that can appear under certain conditions in Level 6-9.
  • Checkpoint score/rank tally is displayed at the end of the final section of Level 9 if the level has been previously completed. This helps those attempting to S-rank Level 9.
  • Minor menu appearance and behavior fixes and tweaks
  • Fixed potential hang that can occur when spamming the pause or quick restart button at the end of a level, just before the score tally screen
  • Fixed visual issues on pause menu when the game scene is partially faded out
  • Fixed incorrectly swapped X/Y buttons on Nintendo Switch controllers
  • Potentially confusing “save data corrupted” message changed for clarity. It will only appear in the very rare case when the game fails to recover the most recent valid save.

