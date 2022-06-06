Serious Fun Football Patch Notes version 0.93

Serious Fun Football version 0.93
IMPROVEMENTS
- Improvement. Texture optimization
- Improvement. Body collision has been reworked and Strength attribute has been added.
Examples: stronger player can slightly push weaker player from behind or will be "glued" to him if he is not stronger; if you release direction controls after you bumped into the fence then you're character will stop.
- Improvement. Pass accuracy implemented
- Improvement. Decreased Ball size
- Improvement. Kicking from the first ball after receiving high ball implemented (character position auto adjustment while holding kick button and pointing kick target).
Changed files in this update