armageddon war: old era wreckers update for 6 June 2022

0.8.1.4 C

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Cancels drawing of abilities that trigger when about to attack

  • Maximum population cap updated to 9999
    Rail movement effects are capped at +5 from the starting traffic level
    Player deals half the damage to units with no view
  • Improved ambush mechanism, players will be ambushed if they reach a place where there are enemy units within range of misty Area 2
    Players take double damage when ambushed
    If a unit in a prep turn takes twice as much damage, its prep turn number is halved
    After the diplomatic mission, the ministry will deal with the issue of asking for money within the alliance
    Fixed a bug where surrender could cause enemy units to be recruited in the city
    Fixed a soldier model steering error
    Added tooltip for unknown areas when a unit moves
    Increased ai combat support for vassal nations
  • Greatly enhanced stability, increase the capture of bugs, you can find files in the installation directory under log
